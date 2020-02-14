Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) EVP Sells $424,355.91 in Stock

Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE:TFC) EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 7,689 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $424,355.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of TFC traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $54.94. 4,074,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,444,383. Truist Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $44.51 and a 52-week high of $56.92. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.79. The firm has a market cap of $41.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.28%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TFC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on Truist Financial from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens lowered their price objective on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hudock Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.02% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Corp., formerly BB&T, is a bank holding company based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its bank operates 2,049 branches in 15 states and Washington, DC, and offers consumer and commercial banking, securities brokerage, asset management, mortgage, and insurance products and services.

