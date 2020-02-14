TrumpCoin (TRUMP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $162,111.00

TrumpCoin (CURRENCY:TRUMP) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. One TrumpCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0245 or 0.00000239 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Trade Satoshi and YoBit. During the last week, TrumpCoin has traded 22.2% higher against the US dollar. TrumpCoin has a total market capitalization of $162,111.00 and $340.00 worth of TrumpCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000678 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00010396 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00028989 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00013253 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003653 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $280.26 or 0.02727973 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000745 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 27.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018137 BTC.

About TrumpCoin

TrumpCoin (CRYPTO:TRUMP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 11th, 2016. TrumpCoin’s total supply is 6,604,387 coins. TrumpCoin’s official website is www.trumpcoin.com. TrumpCoin’s official Twitter account is @trumpcoinww and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TrumpCoin Coin Trading

TrumpCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, Livecoin, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrumpCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrumpCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrumpCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

