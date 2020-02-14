Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) PT Raised to at Lake Street Capital

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Lake Street Capital from to in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Trupanion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet raised Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Friday. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Trupanion in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Trupanion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.75.

Get Trupanion alerts:

NASDAQ:TRUP traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.40. 2,012,058 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,757. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -326.67 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Trupanion has a one year low of $20.84 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $105.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.92 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 0.75%. Equities research analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Trupanion news, insider Asher Bearman sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $56,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Murray B. Low sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.21, for a total value of $102,630.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 179,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,815.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,007,207. Company insiders own 13.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TRUP. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion in the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 67.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians through third-party referrals and online member acquisition channels.

Featured Article: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Trupanion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trupanion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.