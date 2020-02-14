TrustVerse (TRV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $4.84 Million

TrustVerse (CURRENCY:TRV) traded down 27.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One TrustVerse token can currently be bought for about $0.0143 or 0.00000139 BTC on exchanges including Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. During the last seven days, TrustVerse has traded 14.6% higher against the dollar. TrustVerse has a total market cap of $4.84 million and $880,498.00 worth of TrustVerse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00048385 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $641.26 or 0.06243468 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00061927 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 24.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00159058 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005028 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00024836 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001579 BTC.

TrustVerse Profile

TrustVerse is a token. Its genesis date was July 5th, 2017. TrustVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 337,680,468 tokens. The official website for TrustVerse is trustverse.io. TrustVerse’s official Twitter account is @TravelCoins_. TrustVerse’s official message board is medium.com/@trustverse_official.

TrustVerse Token Trading

TrustVerse can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood and Bithumb Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrustVerse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrustVerse should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TrustVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

