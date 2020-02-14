TTC Market Capitalization Achieves $18.22 Million (TTC)

TTC (CURRENCY:TTC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. TTC has a market cap of $18.22 million and $2.97 million worth of TTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TTC coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0457 or 0.00000443 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, Bittrex, IDEX and Upbit. During the last week, TTC has traded 30.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00048201 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $637.93 or 0.06183651 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00062230 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004980 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024832 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.09 or 0.00126900 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003690 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001632 BTC.

About TTC

TTC (CRYPTO:TTC) is a coin. It launched on March 6th, 2018. TTC’s total supply is 855,384,956 coins and its circulating supply is 398,359,800 coins. TTC’s official Twitter account is @ttc_protocol. TTC’s official website is www.ttc.eco. The Reddit community for TTC is /r/TTC_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TTC’s official message board is medium.com/ttc-official-blog.

Buying and Selling TTC

TTC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, IDEX, Bibox, BitForex and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

