Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.40%. The business had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. Tufin Software Technologies updated its Q1 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS and its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of NYSE:TUFN traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.64. 131,887 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,808. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $15.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. Tufin Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $11.65 and a twelve month high of $31.04.

Get Tufin Software Technologies alerts:

TUFN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.13.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

Featured Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Tufin Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tufin Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.