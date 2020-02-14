Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Oppenheimer

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Oppenheimer in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.93% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on TUFN. ValuEngine raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tufin Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.13.

TUFN stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.50. 3,539 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,808. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.25 and its 200 day moving average is $16.91. Tufin Software Technologies has a 52-week low of $11.65 and a 52-week high of $31.04.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $30.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.76 million. Tufin Software Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.72% and a negative return on equity of 54.40%. Tufin Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TUFN. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $352,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $180,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $213,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the third quarter worth $143,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in Tufin Software Technologies by 256.4% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 92,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 66,516 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

