Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) Price Target Increased to $375.00 by Analysts at Benchmark

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $285.00 to $375.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Benchmark’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $216.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tyler Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tyler Technologies presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $304.22.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Shares of TYL opened at $334.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Tyler Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $196.88 and a fifty-two week high of $340.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $314.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $279.12.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $288.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $291.57 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 11.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total transaction of $2,900,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,366,353.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.65, for a total transaction of $4,284,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,750 shares of company stock valued at $19,364,240 over the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TYL. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Tyler Technologies during the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Tyler Technologies by 245.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.