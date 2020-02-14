Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Shares Bought by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 367.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,312 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UBER. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,020,876,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. ICONIQ Capital LLC now owns 20,143,943 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $613,786,000 after purchasing an additional 4,247,004 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Uber Technologies by 482.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,963,765 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $58,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626,401 shares during the period. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,085,000. Finally, Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $28,284,000. 45.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on UBER shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies began coverage on Uber Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.96.

UBER stock opened at $40.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.25 billion and a PE ratio of -4.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.84. Uber Technologies Inc has a one year low of $25.58 and a one year high of $47.08.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 109.84%. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $44,805.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 453,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,261,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Travis Cordell Kalanick sold 2,121,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total value of $56,786,933.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,024,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,901,314,808.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,036,326 shares of company stock worth $1,132,372,263.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

