Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) Stake Boosted by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) by 92.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 135,033 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 64,944 shares during the period. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 468.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 535,626 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $15,930,000 after buying an additional 441,448 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,943,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,219,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 103,716 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 41,532 shares during the period. Finally, Mengis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Uber Technologies by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Mengis Capital Management Inc. now owns 21,550 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,550 shares during the period. 45.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBER stock traded down $0.28 on Friday, hitting $39.81. 11,112,665 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,210,299. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -4.80. Uber Technologies Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.58 and a fifty-two week high of $47.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average of $32.84.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 109.84% and a negative net margin of 60.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised Uber Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Uber Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.96.

In other news, insider Manik Gupta sold 1,657 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $44,805.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 453,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,261,098.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Thuan Pham sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 4,539,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $181,634,557.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,036,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,132,372,263.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

