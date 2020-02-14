Ubex (UBEX) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.21 Million

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Ubex token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, BitForex, BitMart and LBank. Ubex has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubex has traded up 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ubex alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00047905 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $630.76 or 0.06143505 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00061636 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005038 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00024747 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009771 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00128326 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003691 BTC.

Ubex Profile

UBEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,996,500,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,115,044,110 tokens. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com. Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex.

Ubex Token Trading

Ubex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), BitMart, BitForex, Bilaxy, Fatbtc, BTC-Alpha, IDEX, LBank and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Ubex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubex and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.