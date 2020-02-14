Ubiq (UBQ) Price Up 27.9% This Week

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Ubiq coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00001110 BTC on exchanges including LiteBit.eu, Cryptopia, Upbit and Bittrex. Ubiq has a market cap of $4.88 million and approximately $10,972.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ubiq has traded up 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Ubiq alerts:

Expanse (EXP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000446 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com. The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart.

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ubiq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ubiq and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.