UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG decreased its holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 38.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,164,327 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 732,571 shares during the period. UBS Group makes up approximately 0.7% of GAM Holding AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $14,711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 32,122 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 188.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 19,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 12,872 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 649,688 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,348,000 after buying an additional 59,974 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UBS Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of UBS Group by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 156,332 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after buying an additional 28,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.02% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UBS opened at $13.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.59, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.80. UBS Group AG has a fifty-two week low of $10.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.7%. This is a boost from UBS Group’s previous annual dividend of $0.60.

In other UBS Group news, major shareholder Group Ag Ubs purchased 25,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.28 per share, with a total value of $337,816.64. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have purchased a total of 398,770 shares of company stock valued at $5,397,768 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on UBS. ValuEngine raised shares of UBS Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UBS Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.50.

UBS Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial advice and solutions worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, and Investment Bank. The Global Wealth Management division offers investment advisory and solutions to private clients, and high and ultra high net worth clients.

