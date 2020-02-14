UBS Group Analysts Give Airbus (EPA:AIR) a €153.00 Price Target

Airbus (EPA:AIR) received a €153.00 ($177.91) target price from research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 17.76% from the company’s previous close.

AIR has been the topic of several other research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($139.53) target price on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €167.00 ($194.19) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €157.00 ($182.56) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €146.00 ($169.77) target price on Airbus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Airbus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €145.92 ($169.68).

Shares of AIR traded down €2.88 ($3.35) during trading hours on Friday, hitting €129.92 ($151.07). 1,022,544 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,310,000. Airbus has a fifty-two week low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a fifty-two week high of €99.97 ($116.24). The business has a 50-day moving average of €134.96 and a 200-day moving average of €128.22.

Airbus Company Profile

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

