UBS Group Analysts Give Wirecard (ETR:WDI) a €136.00 Price Target

Wirecard (ETR:WDI) has been assigned a €136.00 ($158.14) price objective by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 4.06% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WDI. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €220.00 ($255.81) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Independent Research set a €134.00 ($155.81) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on Wirecard and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Wirecard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €181.00 ($210.46).

Shares of Wirecard stock opened at €141.75 ($164.83) on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €125.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is €129.90. The company has a market cap of $17.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.10. Wirecard has a 1 year low of €93.12 ($108.28) and a 1 year high of €162.30 ($188.72).

Wirecard Company Profile

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

