UBS Group Increases Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) Price Target to $60.00

Coca-Cola European Partners (NYSE:CCEP) had its price objective raised by research analysts at UBS Group from $58.00 to $60.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 9.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Argus lowered Coca-Cola European Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays set a $61.00 price objective on Coca-Cola European Partners and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Coca-Cola European Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $55.50 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.14.

CCEP opened at $54.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.56. Coca-Cola European Partners has a fifty-two week low of $46.22 and a fifty-two week high of $58.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Enterprise Financial Services Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola European Partners in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 27.65% of the company’s stock.

About Coca-Cola European Partners

Coca-Cola European Partners plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, distributes, and sells a range of nonalcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling flavors, energy drinks, juices, isotonics, and other drinks, as well as water. It provides its products primarily under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, and Sprite brands, as well as Coca-Cola Zero Sugar, Mezzo Mix, Schweppes, Royal Bliss, Fïnle, Monster, GLACÉAU Smartwater, Vio, Chaudfontaine, Fuze Tea, Honest Coffee, Oasis, Capri-Sun, Honest, and Tropico brands.

