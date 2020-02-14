UBS Group Reiterates “GBX 700” Price Target for International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG)

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) has been given a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective by stock analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 9.58% from the company’s current price.

IAG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 700 ($9.21) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 670 ($8.81) to GBX 685 ($9.01) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Peel Hunt began coverage on International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 665 ($8.75) price objective on the stock. HSBC upgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 550 ($7.23) to GBX 750 ($9.87) in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Societe Generale raised International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 704.93 ($9.27).

Shares of IAG stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 638.80 ($8.40). 5,561,729 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,660,000. The company has a market capitalization of $12.69 billion and a PE ratio of 3.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 194.65. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 12-month low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 12-month high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 623.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 530.46.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

