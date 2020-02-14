UBS Group Trims Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Target Price to $28.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at UBS Group from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on KHC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Kraft Heinz to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $33.00 target price on Kraft Heinz and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Cfra cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC opened at $27.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. Kraft Heinz has a fifty-two week low of $24.86 and a fifty-two week high of $48.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.50.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.23% and a negative net margin of 42.85%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kraft Heinz will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 1.4% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 324,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,020,000 after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $254,000. Farmers Trust Co. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 24.4% during the first quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 76,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 45.3% during the second quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hi Line Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Kraft Heinz during the second quarter worth $2,209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

