UBS Group Upgrades Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) to Neutral

Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) was upgraded by UBS Group to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Friday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 850 ($11.18) price target on the mining company’s stock, up from their prior price target of GBX 800 ($10.52). UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 2.37% from the stock’s previous close.

ANTO has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 750 ($9.87) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Liberum Capital upgraded Antofagasta to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 1,100 ($14.47) in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 780 ($10.26) to GBX 790 ($10.39) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 890 ($11.71) to GBX 910 ($11.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upgraded Antofagasta to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 840 ($11.05) to GBX 850 ($11.18) in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 901.79 ($11.86).

Shares of ANTO opened at GBX 870.60 ($11.45) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion and a PE ratio of 13.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 904.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 887.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.27, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.31. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of GBX 768.80 ($10.11) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,026 ($13.50).

Antofagasta Company Profile

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, Zaldívar, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

