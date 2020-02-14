UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Shares Bought by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 83,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in UDR were worth $3,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,184,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,444,783,000 after buying an additional 83,043 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,718,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,004,438,000 after buying an additional 1,000,436 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,912,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after buying an additional 367,197 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,403,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,239,000 after buying an additional 170,421 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,775,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,896,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares during the period. 94.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UDR stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.06. 101,330 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,003. The company has a current ratio of 5.99, a quick ratio of 5.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $47.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.75. The firm has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.81, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.42. UDR, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $50.61.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $302.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.49 million. UDR had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 5.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. Analysts anticipate that UDR, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3425 per share. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. UDR’s payout ratio is 69.90%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on UDR shares. Mizuho lowered shares of UDR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of UDR from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price target on shares of UDR in a report on Thursday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of UDR in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

In other UDR news, COO Jerry A. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.72, for a total transaction of $467,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 173,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,085,596.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate properties in targeted U.S.

