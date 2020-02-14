UGAS Price Up 8.6% Over Last 7 Days (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. UGAS has a market capitalization of $4.91 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UGAS token can now be purchased for about $0.0286 or 0.00000277 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. In the last week, UGAS has traded up 8.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00048087 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $641.35 or 0.06218776 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00062191 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004987 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024840 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00130725 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001630 BTC.

UGAS is a token. Its launch date was March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. The official website for UGAS is ultrain.io. UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB. The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain.

UGAS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Korea, Bgogo and Huobi Global. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

