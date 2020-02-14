Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $324.00

Ultimate Secure Cash (CURRENCY:USC) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Ultimate Secure Cash has a total market capitalization of $237,913.00 and $324.00 worth of Ultimate Secure Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ultimate Secure Cash has traded 0.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Ultimate Secure Cash coin can now be purchased for $0.0230 or 0.00000224 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Livecoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Universe (UNI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 24.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Profile

Ultimate Secure Cash (CRYPTO:USC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 9th, 2017. Ultimate Secure Cash’s total supply is 38,602,656 coins and its circulating supply is 10,343,113 coins. The official website for Ultimate Secure Cash is ultimatesecurecash.info. Ultimate Secure Cash’s official Twitter account is @USC_Care.

Ultimate Secure Cash Coin Trading

Ultimate Secure Cash can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultimate Secure Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultimate Secure Cash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ultimate Secure Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

