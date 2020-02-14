Ultra (UOS) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $92,351.00

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, Ultra has traded down 1.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ultra token can currently be purchased for $0.0467 or 0.00000455 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ultra has a market cap of $10.46 million and $92,351.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10,242.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $489.29 or 0.04768995 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003614 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002689 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.50 or 0.00765121 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00010021 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Ultra Token Profile

Ultra is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 223,921,786 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io. Ultra’s official website is ultra.io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

