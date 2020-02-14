Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.31 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will post $32.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.63 million and the lowest is $29.18 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $16.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $102.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.68 million to $103.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $203.81 million, with estimates ranging from $129.01 million to $495.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RARE. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of RARE opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

