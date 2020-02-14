Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $32.31 Million

Posted by on Feb 14th, 2020 // No Comments

Equities research analysts forecast that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) will post $32.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $35.63 million and the lowest is $29.18 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $16.26 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 98.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $102.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $101.68 million to $103.75 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $203.81 million, with estimates ranging from $129.01 million to $495.86 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RARE. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Raymond James cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.50.

Shares of RARE opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.35. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $35.41 and a one year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a current ratio of 6.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.87.

In related news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,976.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 706 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 64.4% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,892 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $114,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (RARE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)

Receive News & Ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply