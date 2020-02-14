Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Price Target Increased to $75.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) had its price objective boosted by Wedbush from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 19.24% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on RARE. Raymond James lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective (up from $75.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

NASDAQ:RARE opened at $62.90 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $53.58 and a 200 day moving average of $47.87. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a 52 week low of $35.41 and a 52 week high of $74.50. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.70 and a beta of 2.35.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.61) by ($0.01). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 52.16% and a negative net margin of 470.18%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will post -7.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Theodore Alan Huizenga sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $61,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $454,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 14,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 2,818 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 159,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,799,000 after buying an additional 51,593 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 133,369 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,697,000 after buying an additional 43,865 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 154.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 370,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,830,000 after buying an additional 225,200 shares during the period.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

