Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 38,980,000 shares, an increase of 8.6% from the January 15th total of 35,900,000 shares. Currently, 20.8% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 5,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

UAA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Consumer Edge started coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Friday, December 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Monday. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Under Armour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Under Armour by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 765,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after buying an additional 32,613 shares in the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,785,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 4,056 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Under Armour by 158.6% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 8,378 shares in the last quarter. 39.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UAA stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,846,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,977,013. Under Armour has a 52 week low of $16.50 and a 52 week high of $27.72. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 68.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

See Also: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.