Under Armour Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.14) Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:UAA)

Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Under Armour in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush analyst C. Svezia now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.07. Wedbush also issued estimates for Under Armour’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a return on equity of 7.24% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Under Armour from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.81.

UAA traded up $0.21 on Friday, hitting $16.97. 130,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,747,844. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.05. Under Armour has a 12 month low of $16.50 and a 12 month high of $27.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 67.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 1,009.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 629,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,588,000 after purchasing an additional 572,364 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 727.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 621,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 546,244 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 4.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,635,000 after purchasing an additional 515,462 shares during the last quarter. Centre Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,785,000. Finally, Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,985,000. 39.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

