UNICORN Token (UNI) Price Tops $0.0018

UNICORN Token (CURRENCY:UNI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last week, UNICORN Token has traded down 34.2% against the dollar. One UNICORN Token token can currently be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hoo and CoinBene. UNICORN Token has a total market cap of $187,755.00 and $6,451.00 worth of UNICORN Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get UNICORN Token alerts:

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded up 40.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000270 BTC.

UNICORN Token Profile

UNICORN Token (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. UNICORN Token’s total supply is 9,800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 106,912,509 tokens. UNICORN Token’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI. The official website for UNICORN Token is unicorn.cm.

Buying and Selling UNICORN Token

UNICORN Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hoo and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNICORN Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNICORN Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UNICORN Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for UNICORN Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNICORN Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.