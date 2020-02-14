Unify (UNIFY) Market Cap Reaches $117,804.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on February 14th. One Unify coin can now be purchased for $0.0065 or 0.00000063 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox, CryptoBridge, CoinExchange and YoBit. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar. Unify has a total market capitalization of $117,804.00 and approximately $2,509.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Unify

UNIFY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official website is www.unify.today. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Unify Coin Trading

Unify can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, Mercatox, YoBit, Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

