Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Unilever NV (AMS:UNIA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €53.13 ($61.77).

UNIA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Unilever and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. UBS Group set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €59.00 ($68.60) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price objective on Unilever and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

Unilever has a fifty-two week low of €42.10 ($48.95) and a fifty-two week high of €52.29 ($60.80).

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever N.V. is a fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) company. The Company’s segments include Personal Care, which primarily includes sales of skin care and hair care products, deodorants and oral care products; Foods, which primarily includes sales of soups, bouillons, sauces, snacks, mayonnaise, salad dressings, margarines and spreads; Home Care, which primarily includes sales of home care products, such as powders, liquids and capsules, soap bars and a range of cleaning products, and Refreshment, which primarily includes sales of ice cream and tea-based beverages.

