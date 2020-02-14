Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.17 Billion

Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) will announce $5.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Union Pacific’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.14 billion to $5.20 billion. Union Pacific posted sales of $5.38 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific will report full-year sales of $22.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $21.59 billion to $22.65 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $23.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.31 billion to $23.86 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Union Pacific.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS.

UNP has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.30.

UNP opened at $184.64 on Friday. Union Pacific has a 52-week low of $149.09 and a 52-week high of $188.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $181.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.24. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNP. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Sullivan Bruyette Speros & Blaney LLC now owns 5,197 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 158,570 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $28,668,000 after buying an additional 52,179 shares during the period. Ally Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,808,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 139.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 82,862 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after buying an additional 48,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in shares of Union Pacific by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 13,248,916 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,395,272,000 after buying an additional 444,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

