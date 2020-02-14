Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX

Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX lessened its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,102 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Union Pacific accounts for approximately 1.3% of Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,388,000. PointState Capital LP grew its stake in Union Pacific by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 800,474 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $129,661,000 after acquiring an additional 146,312 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,127 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after acquiring an additional 2,079 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 29,001 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,243,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its stake in Union Pacific by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $192.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Citigroup raised shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.30.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total transaction of $916,794.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,815,664.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $183.73. The stock had a trading volume of 19,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,377. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $181.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.24. Union Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $149.09 and a 12-month high of $188.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

