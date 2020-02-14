Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank reduced its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,804 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,206 shares during the quarter. Union Pacific accounts for 1.6% of First Interstate Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $7,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 17,670.0% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,456,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $13,589,000 after buying an additional 2,442,530 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 15,152.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792,513 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $290,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780,761 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,839,788 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,575,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775,306 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,804,736 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,074,113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,490 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 454.9% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 554,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $89,883,000 after buying an additional 454,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.86% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 5,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.62, for a total value of $916,794.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,815,664.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.51. The company had a trading volume of 14,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,880,377. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.24. The company has a market capitalization of $127.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.09. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $149.09 and a 1-year high of $188.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 32.86%. The firm had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.30%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNP. Argus boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Friday, January 24th. Ardour Capital upgraded Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $184.00 to $201.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Union Pacific currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.30.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

