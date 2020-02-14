Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Unique Fabricating Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 139,200 shares, a growth of 8.9% from the January 15th total of 127,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 28,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:UFAB opened at $3.67 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.71. Unique Fabricating has a twelve month low of $2.27 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Taglich Brothers reissued a “speculative buy” rating on shares of Unique Fabricating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unique Fabricating from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Unique Fabricating in the 4th quarter worth approximately $386,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 721,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 65,197 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Unique Fabricating by 42.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 85,246 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 25,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Unique Fabricating by 38.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 83,199 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter.

About Unique Fabricating

Unique Fabricating, Inc engineers and manufactures multi-material foam, rubber, and plastic components utilized in noise, vibration, harshness, acoustical management, water and air sealing, decorative, and other functional applications. It offers die cut products, such as trim insulation, headliner insulation, fender acoustical pad, A/B/C pillar cover, dashboard seal, cup holder base, and under hood insulation products, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) seals; thermoformed and compression molded products, including HVAC air ducts, door water shields, evaporator liners, console bin mats and fender insulators, and others; and fusion molded products comprising interior mirror, body-in-white, cowl to hood, and cowl to fender seals.

