United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) and Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) Head to Head Review

United Bancorp (NASDAQ:UBCP) and Select Bancorp (NASDAQ:SLCT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, risk and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for United Bancorp and Select Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Select Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

United Bancorp has a beta of 0.15, meaning that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Select Bancorp has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares United Bancorp and Select Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bancorp 22.02% 11.96% 1.05% Select Bancorp 20.41% 6.13% 1.03%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares United Bancorp and Select Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bancorp $30.92 million 2.79 $6.81 million N/A N/A Select Bancorp $63.87 million 3.40 $13.03 million $0.68 17.26

Select Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than United Bancorp.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

10.8% of United Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.7% of Select Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 10.5% of United Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Select Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Select Bancorp beats United Bancorp on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Bancorp Company Profile

United Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Unified Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services in Ohio. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits, as well as grants commercial, real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers brokerage services. As of April 24, 2019, it operated through a network of 19 banking offices in the Ohio counties of Athens, Belmont, Carroll, Fairfield, Harrison, Jefferson, and Tuscarawas; and a loan production office in Wheeling, West Virginia. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Martins Ferry, Ohio.

Select Bancorp Company Profile

Select Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Select Bank & Trust Company that provides banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing demand deposits, Money market deposit and NOW accounts, savings accounts, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit. Its loan products include 1-to-4 family residential, commercial real estate, multi-family residential, construction, and commercial and industrial loans; loans to individuals; and home equity lines of credit and overdrafts. Select Bancorp, Inc. operates a network of branch offices in Burlington, Charlotte, Clinton, Elizabeth City, Fayetteville, Goldsboro, Greenville, Leland, Lillington, Lumberton, Morehead City, Raleigh, Washington, and Wilmington, North Carolina; and Rock Hill, Blacksburg, and Six Mile, South Carolina. The company was formerly known as New Century Bancorp, Inc. and changed its name to Select Bancorp, Inc. in July 2014. Select Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Dunn, North Carolina.

