United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €40.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective from equities researchers at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.16% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UTDI. Independent Research set a €37.00 ($43.02) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Barclays set a €35.00 ($40.70) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Warburg Research set a €52.80 ($61.40) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price target on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of United Internet in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €38.34 ($44.58).

UTDI opened at €30.97 ($36.01) on Friday. United Internet has a 1-year low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a 1-year high of €37.25 ($43.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. The company has a market cap of $6.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of €30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €30.16.

United Internet Company Profile

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

