United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $18.04 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) will post $18.04 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.78 billion to $18.30 billion. United Parcel Service reported sales of $17.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year sales of $77.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $76.66 billion to $78.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $80.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $78.25 billion to $82.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for United Parcel Service.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.11. The firm had revenue of $20.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.11% and a net margin of 5.99%. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UPS. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $119.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $85.00 to $78.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine raised United Parcel Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.72.

NYSE:UPS opened at $105.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $88.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. United Parcel Service has a fifty-two week low of $92.65 and a fifty-two week high of $125.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives grew its position in United Parcel Service by 828.5% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 4,364 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,894 shares during the period. Monarch Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 41.2% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,767 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 2,558 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 3,172 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,462 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 100,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,011,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Parcel Service (UPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.