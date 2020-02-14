United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.12 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) to report sales of $2.12 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United Rentals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.14 billion. United Rentals also posted sales of $2.12 billion in the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Rentals will report full year sales of $9.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.48 billion to $9.60 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $9.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.57 billion to $10.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Rentals.

Get United Rentals alerts:

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.56% and a return on equity of 42.34%. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.85 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently commented on URI shares. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $118.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Buckingham Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 target price (up from $170.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 target price on shares of United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals from $170.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Rentals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.33.

Shares of NYSE URI opened at $160.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $101.90 and a 52 week high of $170.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.49 and its 200 day moving average is $138.81. The company has a market cap of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.53, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.68.

In other United Rentals news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.95, for a total transaction of $3,219,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,168.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Rentals by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 8,796 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 213.5% during the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in United Rentals by 3.6% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 27,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,464,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC boosted its stake in United Rentals by 17.8% during the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 31,559 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,934,000 after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC bought a new position in United Rentals during the third quarter worth $61,000. 88.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

United Rentals Company Profile

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

Read More: How to invest using market indexes

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Rentals (URI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.