UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Holdings Trimmed by First Interstate Bank

First Interstate Bank trimmed its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,942 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 445 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group accounts for 1.6% of First Interstate Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. First Interstate Bank’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $7,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after buying an additional 464,121 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28.9% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,671 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 822 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,915 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 42,996 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $9,344,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 125.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,390 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558 shares in the last quarter. 85.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UNH has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $312.00 target price (up previously from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.50.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total transaction of $2,018,498.00. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $302.03. 611,581 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,099,015. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $305.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $291.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $260.18.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

