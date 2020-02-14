Universa (UTNP) Trading 4.7% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Universa (CURRENCY:UTNP) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. During the last seven days, Universa has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. Universa has a market cap of $5.32 million and $3,751.00 worth of Universa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Universa token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Ethfinex, CoinBene, Cobinhood and Livecoin.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Universa Token Profile

Universa was first traded on January 22nd, 2018. Universa’s total supply is 4,997,891,952 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,848,760,649 tokens. Universa’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/UTN. Universa’s official Twitter account is @Universa_News. The Reddit community for Universa is /r/Universa_Blockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Universa is universablockchain.com.

Universa Token Trading

Universa can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cobinhood, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universa directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universa should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

