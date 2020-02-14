Universe Trading Up 5% Over Last Week (UNI)

Universe (CURRENCY:UNI) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Universe coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit, BTC-Alpha and Crex24. Universe has a total market capitalization of $148,990.00 and approximately $3.00 worth of Universe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Universe has traded up 5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Pandacoin (PND) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HiCoin (XHI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ultimate Secure Cash (USC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Zennies (ZENI) traded up 122.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FORCE (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC.

DraftCoin (DFT) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Universe

Universe is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 7th, 2017. Universe’s total supply is 96,561,163 coins and its circulating supply is 85,361,163 coins. The official message board for Universe is forum.unicoin.pw. Universe’s official website is unicoin.pw. Universe’s official Twitter account is @Unicoin_UNI.

Universe Coin Trading

Universe can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha, YoBit and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Universe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Universe should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Universe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

