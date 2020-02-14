Unobtanium (UNO) Trading Up 13.5% Over Last 7 Days

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Unobtanium has a market capitalization of $16.09 million and $703.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Unobtanium coin can currently be purchased for about $79.77 or 0.00773948 BTC on popular exchanges including C-CEX, Bleutrade, CoinExchange and Cryptopia. In the last seven days, Unobtanium has traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10,295.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $489.95 or 0.04753508 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00020943 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 30.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000369 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000168 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

Unobtanium (CRYPTO:UNO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,702 coins. The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner.

Unobtanium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Cryptopia, CoinExchange and Bleutrade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

