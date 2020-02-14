UNUS SED LEO (LEO) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $10.97 Million

UNUS SED LEO (CURRENCY:LEO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last seven days, UNUS SED LEO has traded up 5.6% against the dollar. One UNUS SED LEO coin can currently be bought for $0.98 or 0.00009467 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. UNUS SED LEO has a market cap of $976.50 million and approximately $10.97 million worth of UNUS SED LEO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $82.61 or 0.00800484 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001149 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000055 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00006766 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000354 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0836 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Lightning Bitcoin (LBTC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00034042 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Profile

UNUS SED LEO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 17th, 2014. UNUS SED LEO’s total supply is 999,498,893 coins. UNUS SED LEO’s official Twitter account is @LEOcoinORG. UNUS SED LEO’s official website is www.bitfinex.com.

UNUS SED LEO Coin Trading

UNUS SED LEO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitfinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNUS SED LEO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNUS SED LEO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNUS SED LEO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

