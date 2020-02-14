Uquid Coin (UQC) Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges

Uquid Coin (CURRENCY:UQC) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. Uquid Coin has a market capitalization of $4.03 million and approximately $23.47 million worth of Uquid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Uquid Coin has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Uquid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00003903 BTC on exchanges including IDAX, IDEX, CoinExchange and TOPBTC.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00047924 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $638.55 or 0.06187526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00061571 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00004974 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00024849 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00128398 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003692 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Uquid Coin Profile

UQC is a token. It was first traded on September 8th, 2017. Uquid Coin’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Uquid Coin’s official website is uquidcoin.com. Uquid Coin’s official Twitter account is @UquidC and its Facebook page is accessible here. Uquid Coin’s official message board is medium.com/@uquidcoin.

Buying and Selling Uquid Coin

Uquid Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, TOPBTC, Exrates, CoinExchange, Livecoin, OOOBTC and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uquid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uquid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uquid Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

