Urban Logistics Reit PLC (LON:SHED) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.85

Urban Logistics Reit PLC (LON:SHED) declared a dividend on Friday, February 14th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.85 ($0.05) per share on Tuesday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is an increase from Urban Logistics Reit’s previous dividend of $3.75. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

SHED stock remained flat at $GBX 143 ($1.88) during trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 53,515 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 143.10 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 134.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.40 million and a P/E ratio of 6.75. Urban Logistics Reit has a 52 week low of GBX 1.26 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 150 ($1.97).

Get Urban Logistics Reit alerts:

About Urban Logistics Reit

Urban Logistics REIT plc, previously Pacific Industrial & Logistics REIT plc, (the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") carry on the business of property lettings throughout the United Kingdom. The Company is a public limited company incorporated and domiciled in England and Wales and listed on the AIM Market of the London Stock Exchange.

See Also: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Logistics Reit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Logistics Reit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.