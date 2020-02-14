Urban Outfitters, Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $3.40 Per Share (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) – Analysts at Wedbush increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for Urban Outfitters in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 12th. Wedbush analyst J. Redding now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.39. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock.

Get Urban Outfitters alerts:

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel retailer reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.01). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 5.96%. The company had revenue of $987.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Urban Outfitters in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Urban Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.41.

NASDAQ URBN traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.12. The company had a trading volume of 8,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,619,301. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $19.63 and a 52 week high of $34.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.77.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 44.3% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 185,258 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $5,204,000 after buying an additional 56,874 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,069 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,639,000 after purchasing an additional 24,242 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 624.0% in the 4th quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 19,620 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 16,910 shares during the period. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its stake in Urban Outfitters by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 954,989 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $26,826,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Finally, Masters Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,618,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

See Also: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Outfitters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Outfitters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.