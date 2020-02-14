USS Investment Management Ltd Acquires 62,531 Shares of Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB)

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 548,567 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,531 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.23% of Bancolombia worth $30,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 249.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 168,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,586,000 after buying an additional 120,074 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the first quarter worth about $426,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 6.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,512,000 after buying an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 508.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,855 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 43,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 11.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,142 shares of the bank’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bancolombia alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CIB shares. TheStreet upgraded Bancolombia from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Bancolombia from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bancolombia currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.33.

Shares of CIB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,047. Bancolombia SA has a 1-year low of $44.66 and a 1-year high of $56.10. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides various banking products and services to individual, corporate, and government customers in Colombia, Latin America, and the Caribbean region. The company operates in nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All Other.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bancolombia SA (NYSE:CIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Bancolombia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancolombia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.