USS Investment Management Ltd Cuts Position in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK)

USS Investment Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 295,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 121,019 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $26,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,433,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,450,250,000 after acquiring an additional 888,787 shares in the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Duke Energy by 16.7% in the third quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,504 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Duke Energy by 99.5% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 40,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 20,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its position in Duke Energy by 67.2% in the third quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,713 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $1.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $101.28. 6,272,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,144,969. Duke Energy Corp has a fifty-two week low of $84.28 and a fifty-two week high of $101.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $70.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.07. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.945 per share. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 80.08%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DUK. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.42.

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

