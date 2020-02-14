USS Investment Management Ltd Decreases Holdings in Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC)

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,173,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 143,605 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd owned 0.25% of Banco Santander-Chile worth $27,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 67.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 256.5% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,043 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile in the third quarter worth about $238,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 37.4% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 3,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 76.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 16,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 7,312 shares in the last quarter. 12.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BSAC stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. 379,436 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 432,095. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1 year low of $19.27 and a 1 year high of $32.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.56.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.10). Banco Santander-Chile had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm had revenue of $605.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.04 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Citigroup raised shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Banco Santander-Chile currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

Banco Santander-Chile Profile

Banco Santander-Chile provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, and Global Corporate Banking segments. The company offers checking accounts and savings products; consumer, auto, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; credit and debit cards; and Chilean peso and foreign currency denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines.

