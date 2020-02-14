USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Stock Position in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Imperial Oil Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,006,400 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,500 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd owned about 0.14% of Imperial Oil worth $26,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMO. Fiera Capital Corp raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 1,701,691 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,040,000 after buying an additional 241,563 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,201 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 2,031 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,508,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Imperial Oil during the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Shares of IMO traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 203,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,487. Imperial Oil Ltd has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $30.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.1666 per share. This is a boost from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IMO. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from $39.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.43.

Imperial Oil Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2017, this segment had 450 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.